Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $14.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 115,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,625. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

