Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 466.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 445.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $13,329,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 289.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 119,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $397,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $173.04 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.