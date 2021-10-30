Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Lora S. Cheatum Sells 8,761 Shares

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KSU opened at $310.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.21 and a 200 day moving average of $286.02. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $173.04 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after purchasing an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

