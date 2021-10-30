Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $16.75. 6,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,908. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3823 per share. This is an increase from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th.

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

