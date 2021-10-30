Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 416,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Kelt Exploration stock remained flat at $$4.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

