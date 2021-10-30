Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 233,797 JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 233,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOAN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth $4,411,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

