Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

