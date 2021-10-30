Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKFN stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

