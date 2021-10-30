Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.53 Million in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock valued at $329,966. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HMN opened at $39.18 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

