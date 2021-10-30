Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,620 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.30 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 205.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $84,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.