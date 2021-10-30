Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $166,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of ACRE opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.