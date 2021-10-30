Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,559 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,037,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLMN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.15 million, a P/E ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

