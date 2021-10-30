Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,867 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.