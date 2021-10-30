Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.78 Million Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.54% of RealNetworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89,706 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.