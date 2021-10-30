Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €94.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.40 ($96.94).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. Basf has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.