Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWNI. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.62 ($59.55).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €44.29 ($52.11) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.11.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.