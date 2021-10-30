Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates GBX 1,270 Price Target for WPP (LON:WPP)

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 985.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 976.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

