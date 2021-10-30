KeyCorp Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $106.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $98.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $25.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $107.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,604.46 and a 1 year high of $2,982.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,831.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,624.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

