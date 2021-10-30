KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 184,806 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

