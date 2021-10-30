KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Farfetch in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Farfetch’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after buying an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after buying an additional 3,263,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,178,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

