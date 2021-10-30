KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ETD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $585.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

