Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth about $34,965,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.0% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,679,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 709,206 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth approximately $24,900,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,011,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 106,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,729. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.