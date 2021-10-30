Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

