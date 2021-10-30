Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Trading 8.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $180.98 and last traded at $178.26. 945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.90.

The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $169.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.