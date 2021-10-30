Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 488,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50. Kirby has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Kirby worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

