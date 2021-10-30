Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.30. 2,664,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

