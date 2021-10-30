KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $160,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

KLAC opened at $372.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.10. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

