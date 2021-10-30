Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 1,989,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,540. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

