Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 871,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,411,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOMOF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 244,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,215. Komo Plant Based Foods has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

