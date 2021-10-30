Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KOPN opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Kopin has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

