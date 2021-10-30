Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $77.21. 233,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,140. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $77.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

