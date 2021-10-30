Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 72.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,822,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,681 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 142.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 166.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 500,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 312,543 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.