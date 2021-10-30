KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.9%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €68.80 ($80.94) and last traded at €69.40 ($81.65). Approximately 1,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.00 ($82.35).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.96.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.