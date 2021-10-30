KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,187,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 119,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of KVH Industries worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 519.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2,998.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.26 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

