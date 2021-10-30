L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.85-13.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $230.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock valued at $95,010,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

