Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will post sales of $56.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $56.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $225.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKFN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.87. 173,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

