Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $175.81 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

