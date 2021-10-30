Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

