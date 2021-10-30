Legal & General Group Plc Buys 653 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.17. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

