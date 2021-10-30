Legal & General Group Plc Has $137,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ennis were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 82.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ennis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Ennis had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

