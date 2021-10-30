Legal & General Group Plc Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.