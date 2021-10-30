Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

