Legal & General Group Plc Sells 253 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Anterix were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anterix by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,138,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

