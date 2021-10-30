Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

