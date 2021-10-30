LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

