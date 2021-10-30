Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $349.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $299.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.19. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

