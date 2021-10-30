Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

LEVL traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 22,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $239.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Level One Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Level One Bancorp worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

