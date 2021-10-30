Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

LEVI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 881,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,368. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

