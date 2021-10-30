LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $209.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHCG. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.25.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.