Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.57.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.